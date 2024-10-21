Firefighters work to extinguish blaze at Anguilla landfill

FREDERIKSTED — A large plume of smoke could be seen rising into the St. Croix sky for much of Sunday, another telltale sign that the ever-full Anguilla Landfill was on fire — yet again.

A fire on the “south side” of the landfill was reported on Sunday, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority said.

The public is advised to stay clear of the area as workers seek to extinguish the blaze “in the working phase” of the landfill, according to VIWMA.

The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Service (VIFEMS), VIWMA, and an unnamed “landfill contractor” are “working diligently to extinguish the fire,” it added.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health will assess the situation and provide an update to the community.

The landfill will be closed until noon, today (October 21, 2024) as firefighters seek to totally extinguish the fire.