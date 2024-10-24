Harris and challenger focus on closing messages with rallies in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona

ATLANTA — With 12 days to go until the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris and her opponent are taking their closing messages to battleground states.

The iconic artist Bruce Springsteen, whose career spans over five decades, will perform at a rally today in Georgia for Vice President Harris’ campaign.

Springsteen will be joined at the event by Harris and former President Barack Obama, the campaign said, along with actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and DJ Mix MasterDavid. This will be the first time Obama and Harris will headline an event together.

The event is the first in the campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” concert series that aims to encourage Harris supporters to vote early in the 2024 election.

Harris, asked about the event Thursday, said she was “very honored” to have Obama’s support and called Springsteen an “American icon.”

Springsteen has long been a supporter of Democratic presidential campaigns. The artist backed Obama in 2008 and 2012, even backing the would-be president in the contentious 2008 Democratic primary. He backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, performing at a Philadelphia rally on the eve of Election Day, and endorsed then-former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. The New Jersey artist endorsed Harris earlier this month.

Democrats, led by Biden, won Georgia in 2020, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Harris’ campaign is hopeful she can keep the state blue in 2024, with polls showing a neck-and-neck contest with her opponent.