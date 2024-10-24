This fruit can help lower cholesterol, is good for your bones and helps with depression

MIAMI — Florida is in the midst of avocado season. My friend Susan recently gave me a few from her tree.

I admit I usually buy Haas avocados from California because I find them consistently good. But Susan’s were excellent, which has me expanding my choices in this delicious and nourishing fruit.

So whether they’re from Florida, California or Mexico, here are a few reasons to enjoy this delicious and versatile fruit.

I have a history of retinal problems so I gravitate toward lutein-containing foods. Lutein is an antioxidant that filters harmful blue light, which helps maintain a healthy eye. Other good sources of lutein are spinach, kale, broccoli, oranges, red grapes and egg yolk. I’m eyeing an avocado toast topped with egg as a great start to my day.

That creamy avocado taste is in part due to its fat content. An avocado contains monounsaturated fats that, as a part of a nutritious dietary intake, help lower the bad LDL cholesterol in the body.

Also helping the heart are the avocado’s phytosterols. These plant substances help block the absorption of cholesterol. I

n addition to healthy fats, avocados contain fiber. Putting fat and fiber together can help promote feelings of fullness.

A study from 2019, published in Nutrients, showed that people who had avocado for breakfast felt more satisfied and less hungry than those who ate the same number of calories but with less fat and fiber. So, yes, avocados definitely fit into a weight-loss plan.

One cup of avocado contains 240 calories and about a one third of our daily requirement for vitamin K, copper and folate and about 20% of our requirement for vitamin E and potassium.

All that vitamin K is essential for bone health. The vitamin K is used for bone hardening and absorption of calcium. The folate in avocado aids in controlling serotonin and dopamine, which can decrease risk of depression.

This is just a sample of the goodness contained in all avocados, no matter where they are from.

For everything you could want to know about avocados including loads of recipes and how to keep them from going brown after cutting , go to www.loveonetoday.com

