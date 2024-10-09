Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall in Florida tonight

MIAMI — Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow morning along Florida’s west coast, near or just south of Tampa.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm will have an enormous wind field that can bring devastating wind gusts and massive storm surge. The prospects of which have forced millions of people to evacuate.

The NHC says those in evacuation zones should leave the area immediately as there may not be enough time to get out if they wait until later today.

Most of Florida is under a hurricane or tropical storm warning. Georgia’s coast is now under a Tropical Storm Warning

Forecasters say southeast Georgia will see some rain, stronger wind gusts, and two to five feet of storm surge from Milton, but metro Atlanta and north Georgia will only see sunshine and breezy weather as the storm passes to the southeast.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency until October 16 for Hurricane Milton and the damage it may bring with it.