Hurricane Milton moves towards the west coast of Florida

MIAMI — Milton became a hurricane today. It is expected to arrive near Tampa on Wednesday as at least a Category 3, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 5:00 p.m. CDT, the center of the hurricane was located 275 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and 805 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving east at 7 mph. Milton is expected to reach major hurricane status in a day or two; Minimum sustained winds of 111 mph would be needed to become a Category 3.

According to the NHC bulletin, hurricane warnings have been issued for the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from Celestún to Cabo Catoche, and a tropical storm warning from east of Cabo Catoche to Cancún. A flood watch is in effect for South Florida through Thursday morning.

Warnings and Advisories

• South Florida will be under a flood watch through Thursday morning.

• A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Celestun to Cancun, Mexico.

• A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect east of Cape Catoche to Cancún.

The system has already begun dumping showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to move slowly by the NHC.

The NHC reported that the system’s areas of interest are the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwest Bahamas.

Milton’s Impacts

The NHC expects the tropical storm to leave flooding in Florida from Sunday through Wednesday, and up to 4 inches of rain in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

The system would gain hurricane strength along its path, causing strong winds and the risk of storm surge.

Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern

tropical Atlantic.

The system is expected to move near or over the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday, and interests there should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.