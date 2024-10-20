LEPC awards $4.8 million for crime fighting, crime prevention, juvenile justice, crime victim services

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Law Enforcement Planning Commission (LEPC) is pleased to announce the awarding of approximately $4.8 million in federally funded grants to criminal justice entities in the Virgin Islands including, law enforcement agencies and the courts, as well as to non-profit organizations throughout the territory that provide juvenile justice and crime prevention programs, in addition to direct services for crime victims, including survivors of domestic and date-related violence and sexual assault.

“LEPC is committed to advancing Governor Albert Bryan’s vision of safe communities throughout the Virgin Islands. Our recent awarding of these important federal funds to support law enforcement agencies, community-based organizations, as well as other criminal justice stakeholders, is a significant step in our comprehensive three-part strategic approach to support this vision. Our strategic approach includes (1) establishing a Virgin Islands criminal justice data repository, (2) collaborations that strengthen our criminal justice system, by identifying and closing gaps, and (3) aligning resources to sustainably support keeping the Virgin Islands safe”, said LEPC Director, Moleto A. Smith Jr.

LEPC serves as the State Administering Agency (SAA) for federal United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) grant funds awarded to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Funding of these initiatives is made available through the USDOJ Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG), Violence Against Women Act (STOP) Grants (VAWA), Victims of Crime Act Grants (VOCA), the Residential and Substance Abuse Treatment of State Prisoners Program Grants (RSAT) and other federal USDOJ formula grant programs.

According to Director Smith, “Earlier this year, LEPC issued several Requests for Proposals (RFPs) related to federal grant programs under our oversight. The awarding of these funds to respective entities and organizations is a result of this process. The LEPC team and the newly established independent review committee worked diligently to accomplish this important milestone, which resulted in the awarding of over thirty (30) awards to criminal justice and community-based entities. I extend thanks to everyone involved in this process.”

Initiatives funded through these awards include, but are not limited to:

Community-based programs for at-risk youths, such as afterschool, outreach and other programs with a crime

Technology upgrades aimed at enhancing the crime fighting capabilities of the VIPD

Treatment services for incarcerated persons with substance abuse challenges

Direct therapeutic, advocacy and wraparound services for survivors of domestic and date-related violence, as

Legal services for victims of violent crimes

Supplies and related equipment for Medical Examiner activities

Communication equipment for law enforcement agency

Support for previously justice-involved individuals

Victim advocate services through the Courts, as well as other support for the Courts

LEPC is committed to supporting criminal justice initiatives and programs through collaboration, advice, and resources to promote safer communities in the Virgin Islands.