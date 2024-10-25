Spirit plane passengers freak after ‘super rat’ scurries around aircraft: ‘You’re flying Chuck E Cheese Airlines’

DALLAS — Forget snakes on a plane — these passengers were panicked by a rodent on an aircraft.

Freaked-out fliers spotted what appeared to be a rat running above an overhead bin on a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California.

A video depicting the furry infiltrator has racked up around two million views on Instagram.

“This was seen on a flight from Dallas to LAX this week,” wrote Dallas Texas TV in a caption to the clip, which was a repost of a video shot by @chuck_hustle817.

In the spine-tingling snippet, a pair of rodent feet is seen perched inside a light on the cabin ceiling, which houses the essential electric wiring that traverses the aircraft, Aviation A2Z reported.

The camera then zooms in, illuminating the silhouette of the varmint as it scurries about inside the light like something out of a horror movie.

“It’s a super rat,” exclaims one of the onlookers in the background.

It’s yet unclear which plane the fleabag invaded.

However, Spirit Airlines operates three daily flights between Dallas and Los Angeles: Flight NK420, Flight NK363 and Flight NK3709.

Some users claimed that the plane in question was an Airbus A320 aircraft, potentially narrowing the flight down to NK363 or NK3709, which are serviced by this model aircraft.

The Post has contacted Spirit for further information.

Viewers were understandably freaked out by the idea of being trapped in an airplane cabin with a rat.

“Somebody would have had to tell me what’s up there, we’re not about to just keep flying while something is crawling on top of my head,” said one Instagram commenter.

Another wrote, “He probably been all over the world.”

“New movie: ‘Rats on the plane’ and not talking about your ex,” quipped a third, referencing the 2006 horror-comedy “Snakes On A Plane.”

Another wit joked, “You’re flying Chuck E Cheese Airlines.”

“Ratatouille switched careers I see,” quipped another jokester.

Many were concerned that the rodent would chew through the wires, potentially causing a malfunction or a fire — a common concern in the air.

Last month, a mouse ran amok on a Scandinavian Airlines flight, forcing the jet to make an emergency landing in Denmark due to their policy that prohibits rodents on flights because of their taste for electrical wiring.

By BEN COST/New York Post