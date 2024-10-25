Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.

WINDSOR — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ontario, last week was not aware he was in Canada.

In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday.

“The driver didn’t know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States,” OPP said.

“Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds for his arrest.”

The 52-year-old from Milton, Vt., was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a blood-alcohol level beyond the legal limit. He was held for a bail hearing.

Arrest in Cobden

OPP said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is also investigating.

On Tuesday, the CBSA said a vehicle failed to stop at the international crossing near Prescott, Ont., and Ogdensburg, N.Y., around 11:30 p.m. on October 16. CBSA officers notified the OPP, the agency said.

The Vermont man was charged Tuesday with wilfully evading compliance with the Customs Act and failing to appear for an examination before entering Canada under immigration law.

Milton is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, and about 440 kilometres by road from Cobden.