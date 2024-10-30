Unstable weather, dangerous seas and life-threatening rip currents ahead

SAN JUAN — A series of mid-to-upper level troughs and above-normal moisture from a nearly stationary front will create ideal conditions for thunderstorm development over the next few days, with the most intense and frequent activity expected between tomorrow morning and Saturday morning, NOAA meteorologist Yidiana Zayas-Rivera said this afternoon.

Rainfall totals during this period are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches across northern and eastern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Elsewhere, expect rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches, according to Zayas-Rivera.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued due to the high likelihood that any extended period of moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to flash flooding, sudden river surges—potentially causing some rivers to exceed flood-stage levels—and mudslides in areas with steep terrain, NOAA said.

In addition, hazardous marine and life-threatening rip current conditions from swell action combined with fresh to strong winds are expected from tomorrow onwards, according to NOAA.

For updates on excessive rainfall, rip currents, or any other potential hazard risk in the days ahead, visit the Experimental Graphical Hazard Weather Outlook.