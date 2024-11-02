Armed activists launch new protests in Martinique over high living costs

FORT-DE-FRANCE — Protesters with automatic weapons targeted police and firefighters in the French Caribbean island of Martinique during a fresh round of violent demonstrations, the government said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but the government said in a statement that authorities were prevented from helping people during the protests that erupted late Tuesday in the community of Schoelcher, near the capital of Fort-de-France.

Flaming barricades were set up in the area as demonstrators once again protested against the high cost of living.

The protests began in September and prompted France to deploy special anti-riot police to Martinique, where officials also have imposed curfews.

Last week, government officials, importers, distributors and others signed a protocol aimed at reducing the price of basic goods and boosting local production, among other things. The government said the move would lead to an average reduction of 20% among the most consumed goods in Martinique.

Despite those measures, the protests have persisted, with one large activist group refusing to sign the protocol, saying the measures taken are insufficient.

Martinique has seen similar protests in recent years, many of them fueled by anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

