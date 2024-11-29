FBI agent arrested on sexual assault charges in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Montgomery County police have arrested a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of sexual assault.

Eduardo Valdivia, 40, of Gaithersburg, was taken into custody on Monday, November 25 by agents with the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID).

Valdivia, a special agent with the FBI, and owner of a tattoo studio, faces multiple charges, including six counts of second-degree rape, two counts of fourth-degree sexual offense, and eight counts of second-degree assault.

The charges arise from allegations by two women who reported being raped inside DC Fine Line Tattoos, located in the 9800 block of Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

In October 2024, the first victim reported being assaulted by a man known as “Lalo Brown.” A second victim came forward in November with a similar account.

Both women stated they were lured to the tattoo studio under the guise of modeling opportunities with Exeter Models, believing they were communicating with a woman.

Detectives identified “Lalo Brown” as Valdivia, and both victims later positively identified him as their assailant

Authorities urge anyone with information, or who may have been victimized by Valdivia, to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Valdivia is currently held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, awaiting a bond hearing.