Biden approves major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the government of Puerto Rico to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto from August 13-16, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Ernesto in Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Añasco, Barranquitas, Canóvanas, Ceiba, Coamo, Comerío, Corozal, Hormigueros, Jayuya, Las Marías, Loíza, Manatí, Maricao, Maunabo, Mayagüez, Naguabo, Orocovis, San Lorenzo, San Sebastián, Santa Isabel, Vega Alta, Vieques, Villalba and Yabucoa Municipalities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

David Miller, Jr. has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

The original announcement can be found here.