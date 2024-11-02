2 South American men, deported before, detained at St. Thomas airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two South American were detained by federal agents at the St. Thomas airport and charged with illegal reentry into the United States.

Carlos Adrian Verdugo-Castro was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection during a primary inspection on October 27, ahead of his United Airlines flight from St. Thomas to Newark, New Jersey, court documents show.

After Verdugo-Castro was escorted to the secondary inspection area, he allegedly told officials that he had been deported from the U.S. on May 30, and repatriated to his home county of Ecuador. He reportedly left again on September 22, heading first to Panama and then Sint Maarten.

From Sint Maarten, Verdugo-Castro told authorities he boarded a boat with other illegal immigrants and headed to St. John. For the trip, he says he paid $2,000 to help with the purchase of the boat.

Official records confirmed Verdugo-Castro’s nationality, and also confirmed that he had been deported from the United States. The most recent stamp on his passport showed his entry into Sint Maarten, and no evidence could be found that he had permission to re-enter the United States.

The following day, October 28, Robert Tulio Ceron-Fajardo of Colombia – was apprehended at the St. Thomas Airport when he tried to board a Frontier Airlines flight to San Juan. His final destination would also have been Newark. Ceron-Fajardo was escorted to the secondary inspection area by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, where he also allegedly admitted that he had been deported from the United States. In his case, he was apprehended in El Paso, Texas on April 11, and was sent back to his home country on April 17.

Ceron-Fajardo said that he entered St. John by boat on October 9, coming from Sint Maarten like Verdugo-Castro before him. He paid $2,700 to his smuggler to help him cross the border. Officials noted an entry stamp in his Colombian passport, indicating that he came to Sint Maarten on September 29. Again, like Verdugo-Castro, no evidence could be found that Ceron-Fajardo, after having been deported earlier this year, had obtained permission to re-enter the country.

Each man is now charged with illegal reentry after deportation, a felony offense. A detention hearing for Verdugo-Castro was held on October 29 before U.S. Magistrate Alan Teague.

Judge Teague ordered that he be released to a third-party custodian in Minnesota after signing an unsecured appearance bond in the sum of $5,000.

Ceron-Fajardo will appeared before the magistrate on October 31 for his detention hearing.