Grenada native gets just 3 months for trafficking 70 pounds of cocaine

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Rodney Dennis de Roche, 39, of Grenada, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wilma A. Lewis to 37 months imprisonment following his guilty plea to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Delia L. Smith said Monday.

According to court records, on November 14, 2023, during their patrol in international waters in the Eastern Caribbean, approximately 116 nautical miles west of Fort de France, Martinique.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence intercepted the motor vessel Jackie Boy in a known drug trafficking area, bearing no indication of nationality.

The Jackie Boy was non-compliant with commands from the Coast Guard to stop and the occupants of the vessel, including de Roche, Adel Munro, Arim Boniface, Dave Compton, Kevin Francis and Darryl Pope, began jettisoning numerous packages tied to sandbags overboard, court records indicated.

Coast Guard officers later retrieved approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine from the ocean and six occupants, including de Roche, were taken into custody.

The master of the vessel claimed Grenadian nationality for the vessel and Grenadian officials confirmed its nationality and granted a waiver of jurisdiction, thereby subjecting the matter to the jurisdiction of the United States, court records said.

All six defendants pleaded guilty to the cocaine trafficking conspiracy. On August 28, Reinoza was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment, and is awaiting sentencing.