St. Croix man accused of strangling woman

FREDERIKSTED — Alvin Kentish Jr., 46, is facing second-degree assault charges in a domestic violence case on St. Croix.

Kentish recently turned himself in at Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station four days after a woman accused him of assault.

Police said the woman said she and Kentish got into an argument that resulted in him strangling her and punching her in the face, leaving visible injuries.

Kentish admitted to police that he put his hands around the woman’s throat but that it was an act of self-defense, police said.

Kentish was detained at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove pending a court hearing.