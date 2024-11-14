Undercover massage parlor sting lands nearly 2 dozen women behind bars

LAKELAND — Twenty massage therapists in Polk County are accused of offering sex acts to undercover detectives during a two-day sting called ‘Operation Skin So Soft.’

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, undercover detectives went to several massage parlors in the Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland, and Winter Haven areas of Polk County to purchase lawful massages from licensed massage therapists.

Of the 22 massage parlors that were audited, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 12 were not in compliance with the law. Judd said those parlors were also doing things that were illegal, such as prostitution.

In addition to the 20 massage therapists who were arrested, another woman was arrested for interfering while deputies were arresting someone else.

According to the sheriff, all the women arrested are Asian. Three are U.S. citizens and the rest are here on work visas.

“I don’t think the federal government had in mind this kind of work when they gave them a work visa, but they’re here anyway,” stated Judd.

Judd said his agency will work with the federal government to revoke the visas.

“We want them back in their home country if they are not citizens of the United States. You come here. You even legally come here, and you violate the law, you should have lost our trust at the federal level, and you should be returned to your home country.”

He added that the oldest woman arrested was 64 and the youngest was 31.

Judd said that one of the women was from Lakeland, but the others said they travel around.

“It appears that all of these ladies are on a circuit,” Judd explained. “They don’t stay here for any lengthy period of time.”

During a press conference on Thursday morning, the sheriff spoke of a 37-year-old woman who charged an undercover deputy $60 for a massage, but “tried to have full sex” with the detective.

“She stood in front of the door, so he couldn’t leave, and then she tried to hold him down,” Judd explained. “She wasn’t as big as a popcorn fart, and she was trying to hold this man down.”

Judd said the detective didn’t say anything to her about illegal massages or sex.

According to the sheriff, another 64-year-old woman wanted $80 for a one-hour massage. However, he said she came out with oil and turned the lights down and started massaging the undercover detective in areas that constituted illegal conduct.

The undercover deputy said repeatedly he just wanted a massage.

The sheriff cautioned customers who go to these establishments because someone may be video recording it.

“Stay out of these places,” Judd warned. “We continuously audit these places to make sure they are complying with the law.”

He went on to say, “If you’re going there, and they were very comfortable and engaged in this conduct without any prompting. Hey, your picture can be up on the next board too. But it’s a choice and if it’s up there, I don’t want to hear any whining and complaining because I stood here and gave you a warning today.”

Judd added that the majority of these massage parlors follow the law. He said there are new regulations that require the massage parlor to keep a record of who they do a massage on and who does the massage.

Judd said that regulatory charges would likely be filed because a lot of the businesses weren’t keeping records.

The suspects were arrested at the massage parlors listed below: