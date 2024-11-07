Russian frontline soldiers reduced to eating canned dog meat from North Korea

KURSK, Ukraine — Videos of Russian army soldiers eating canned meat supplied by the DPRK are being circulated on various social media.

As it turned out, the Russians received canned dog meat from North Korea.

This was reported by Bild. The packaging reads “Nureongi dog meat” in Korean.

The publication explains that the Nureongi is a breed of dog, also known as the “Korean Yellow Spitz,” which Koreans raise for human consumption.

YUM YUM: Russian soldier eating canned dog meat from the DPRK. (Source: Screenshot)

The cans also bear the inscription “Product exclusively for the DPRK army.”

The Supernova+ Telegram channel published a video of a Russian soldier spreading the contents of canned food on bread and eating it. According to the occupier, he was treated to the canned food by his friends, and he does not know what kind of animal he is eating.

The publication notes that the North Korean government not only supports the use of dog meat, but has recently organized a national competition among restaurants in Pyongyang for the best dog meat dishes.

Earlier it was reported that the United States confirmed that the North Korean military is taking part in hostilities in the Kursk region. In particular, we are talking about the fighting on November 4.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, Russian instructors are training DPRK soldiers and officers in the Kursk region to conduct modern warfare. In particular, Russians are teaching Koreans how to use drones.

On November 4, there were reports that DPRK soldiers came under fire in the Kursk region. This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.