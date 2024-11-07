Viya to be closed on Veteran’s Day

CHRISTIANSTED — Viya, the premier telecommunications provider in the US Virgin Islands, will be

closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Veterans Day, Jennifer Matarangas-King, Viya’s Vice President of Public Relations and Government Affairs, said today.

“Viya acknowledges and appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of men and women, including employees, who have served their country in the Armed Forces,” Matarangas-King said.

Viya will resume normal office hours on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, she said.

During this period, customers are encouraged to use Viya’s online Customer Care and payment portal at www.viya.vi, or contact 340-774-2PAY (2729) for 24/7 payment processing. Additionally, essential information can be accessed via the Viya App at https://viya.vi/myviya/.