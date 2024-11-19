St. Croix man pleads guilty to threatening federal agents

CHRISTIANSTED — Jamoi Weekes, 30, of St. Croix, has pleaded guilty to threatening federal officials, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said Monday.

Weekes’ sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2025, and he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.

According to court documents, on Aug. 31, Weekes attempted to board a flight at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. Weekes was referred to Customs and Border Protection for a secondary inspection before boarding his flight and he then became irate and threatened to murder the officers if he ever saw them again, court files indicated.

Weekes was ordered to leave the airport. As he was exiting the facility, Weekes encountered two Virgin Islands Port Authority officers who he also threatened to murder, according to court documents. He then followed two Customs and Border Protection officers from the airport terminal to the parking lot and also threatened to murder the officers, court documents said..

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Customs and Border

Protection (CBP) and the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA).