St. John’s Susannaberg Transfer Station closed due to WAPA power outages

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) said Thursday that the St. John Susannaberg Transfer Station was temporarily closed due to WAPA power outages.

The Transfer Station will open today, November 22, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to VIWMA.

The Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John receives solid waste from St. John and takes it to St. Thomas for disposal .

For more information, please contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-474-2811 or email [email protected] .