Tropical Storm Sara expected to disappear within the next 24 hours

MERIDA — Tropical Storm Sara is beginning to weaken the western Caribbean and is now expected to dissipate over the Yucatan in the next 24 hours.

Today’s advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with decreased winds of 40 mph, as it marches slowly toward Belize.

The storm will continue to produce catastrophic flooding in parts of Central America, where now up to 40 inches of rain are possible.

Sara is expected to make landfall in Belize early Sunday, then move across the Yucatan and become a remnant low late Sunday.

The remnants of Sara will lift northward into the Gulf and will be swept northeastward by a cold front. This will result in enhanced rainfall for parts of Florida on Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla west to the Honduras-Guatemala border, the Bay Islands of Honduras, the Caribbean coast of Guatemala, the coast of Belize and the coast of Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya south to Chetumal.

“On the forecast track, the center of Sara will approach Belize (Saturday night) before moving onshore over Belize during the day on Sunday,” forecasters said.

The slow storm is forecast to drop as much as 35 inches of rain over parts of northern Honduras and as much as 15 inches over the rest of Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua and the Mexican State of Quintana Roo, with the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.

Long-term weather models still project the remnant low-pressure system to steer back to the east through the Gulf of Mexico afterward. Whatever is leftover could be affecting Florida by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts increased rain chances midweek before a cold front pushes through the area. “Environmental conditions still look to remain unfavorable for any tropical redevelopment with Sara`s remnants over the Gulf, which latest model guidance continues to support,” NWS meteorologist Derrick Weitlich said.

“However, as the deeper moisture left over from this system shifts toward Florida ahead of an approaching cold front, rain chances will increase, with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.”

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 18 named storms, 11 of which have become hurricanes. The season runs from June 1 to November 30.