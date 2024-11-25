U.S. government sends school supplies for 2,000 kids to St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE — The United States government, through its Denton Program, recently facilitated a humanitarian assistance shipment of school supplies to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The shipment, delivered earlier this year, was valued at approximately $80,000. It was a combination of care packs and school supplies that were distributed through the ATime4Us Foundation. The shipment will benefit a number of families with school-age children across the islands.

The Denton Program, which is jointly administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Defense, allows donors to use space available on U.S. military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods and equipment to countries in need.

The school supplies, which meet Ministry of Education requirements, will benefit 1,550 primary and high school students, 120 special education students, approximately 150 post-high school students, and around 200 preschool children from the most disadvantaged families. The items were donated by Source Relief.

Chris Findlay from Source Relief and Scott and Connie Jaynes from the ATime4Us Foundation, which conducts humanitarian work on the island, were on hand to receive the delivery on August 10, 2024.

The Jaynes welcomed the support provided by the United States Government, noting the positive impact this assistance will have on the educational development and well-being of the children and their families.

SOURCE: U.S. Embassy Barbados