HHS partners with UVI to foster careers in public service

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) have joined forces to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at building lasting partnerships through the Pathways to Public Service Program (PTPS).

This program, initiated by the HHS Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ASTP/ONC), equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue careers in public service through paid internships and entry-level positions.

The PTPS program, in collaboration with various HHS organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources (ASFR), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and ASTP/ONC aims to develop a diverse pipeline of highly motivated students from Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) who will become the next generation of public servants in the field of health and human services.

Through virtual fairs and professional development workshops, the program’s primary goals include informing students about the various career paths within HHS, communicating information on the Federal Government’s Pathways Program, educating students on the federal hiring process, and increasing the applicant pool of students attending Minority Serving Institutions.

Lisa Lewis Person, deputy assistant secretary for Technology Policy, Deputy National Coordinator for Operations and Chief Operating Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are excited to collaborate with the University of the Virgin Islands to provide students with valuable opportunities to pursue careers in public service. Through the Pathways to Public Service Program, we aim to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become effective public servants in the field of health and human services.”

The MOU between HHS and UVI is valid for three academic years, ensuring a sustained commitment to fostering careers in public service. Safiya George, president of the University of the Virgin Islands, expressed her gratitude for the partnership, saying, “We are honored to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on this important initiative. This collaboration will provide our students with invaluable experiences and opportunities to contribute to the betterment of our society through careers in public service.”

“The signing of this MOU is an historic first for the U.S. HSS, as this is the first time this department has entered into this agreement with a U.S. Territory,” said Lewis Person, who along with Dr. George signed the MOU on Thursday, Nov. 21, on the University’s Orville E Kean Campus on St. Thomas. “We look forward to working with the University of the Virgin Islands to accomplish the goals of this project,” said Lewis Pearson.

The partnership between HHS and UVI highlights the commitment of both organizations to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the public service sector. By equipping students with the necessary knowledge and skills, the Pathways to Public Service Program aims to create a future generation of public servants who will provide effective health and human services, as well as foster advances in medicine, public health, and social services.

For more information about the Pathways to Public Service Program and the partnership between HHS and UVI, please visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. See this link – https://www.healthit.gov/topic/pathways-public-service-program-ptps