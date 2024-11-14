WAPA schedules ‘temporary water outage’ in Campo Rico for tomorrow

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority said today they’ve scheduled a water outage in Campo Rico in Estate Whim on St. Croix for tomorrow, Friday, November 15, 2024.

‘This temporary interruption is necessary to complete a tie-in for the Campo Rico Waterline Rehabilitation Project,” WAPA said.

Water service will be temporarily unavailable starting at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to last approximately two hours, according to WAPA.

‘During this time, all customers located adjacent to the red line on the map will be affected,” WAPA said.

As a reminder, after an extended water outage, please flush your water lines by running your tap for several minutes.

To extend the life of your filter, remove it before flushing and reinstall it afterward. This process helps clear sediment that may have been stirred up during restoration and ensures the continued quality of your water.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we carry out essential upgrades to support a more resilient water system for our community.