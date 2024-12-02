Deadly E. coli recalls hit Walmart and other stores in Puerto Rico, Florida, 5 other states

MIAMI — The latest ripple recall related to the E. coli outbreak traced to carrots involves four brands, six retailers and seven states, including Florida and California. And, most of the food products include broccoli.

As with the original recall, the concern in Friday’s is that though all the products are well past their best by dates, they might still be in customers’ refrigerators or freezers

WHAT’S BEEN RECALLED NOW?

After hearing from Grimmway Farms, which made the carrots sparking the original recall, California company 4Earth Farms recalled the following food products because they might be contaminated with E. coli O121:H19.

All of the following with best by dates from Sept. 7 through November 2 should be thrown out or returned to the store for a full refund. Clean and sanitize any surface they touched.

These went to stores in Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Hampshire, Colorado and Minnesota.

Walmart: Marketside Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce and 32-ounce bags; Organic Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce bags; and Brocooli Stir Fry Medley, 12-ounce bags.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 4Earth Farms, Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce bags.

O.K. Produce: 4Earth Farms, Organic Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce bags. Albert’s Organics: Wild Harvest, Organic Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce bags.

UNFI: Wild Harvest, Organic Broccoli Medley, 12-ounce bags.

Kennedy Produce: Grimmway Organic Carrots, 1-pound bags.

If you have questions about this recall, phone 4Farms at 855-918-1706, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE E. COLI OUTBREAK?

As of Friday’s update from the FDA, the outbreak statistics remained the same: 39 people sickened, one of whom died and another 15 of whom were hospitalized. Official outbreak numbers are often well under the number of people actually infected because most people get through the four to seven days of fever, nausea, stomachaches, vomiting and diarrhea without seeking medical attention.

But, E. coli O121:H19 is one of the Shiga-toxin producing forms of E. coli, which makes the development of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) more likely. HUS, a form of kidney failure, can make E. coli deadly.

Meanwhile, Whole and baby carrots, many sold under the store brands of the nation’s largest grocery sellers, have been recalled because they might be involved in an E. coli outbreak that already has killed one person.

Grimmway Farms, which made and packaged the organic carrots, stated the above in Saturday’s recall announcement that was on the company site and the FDA site.

A list of the stores involved across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico include Walmart, the Kroger stores, Albertsons stores, Publix, Target, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and Canadian chains Loblaws and Compliments.

“State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick,” the FDA said Sunday. “Of the 27 people interviewed, 26 reported eating carrots. The FDA’s traceback investigation identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak.”

WHAT CARROTS HAVE BEEN RECALLED?

According to the announcement, the recall didn’t pull carrots off the shelves, as they “should no longer be in grocery stores, but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.” Organic baby carrots with best by dates from September 11 through November 12 and organic whole carrots that have no best by date but were sold from August 14 through October 24 have been recalled.

While there are a starting dates on the range of best by dates, they’re all in September. Any baby carrots with earlier best by dates should be thrown into the garbage just on age. The following list is by the name brand or the store brand’s chain. Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, others: O Organics whole carrots in 1, 2, 5, or 10-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags, best by dates before November 2.

Bunny Luv: whole carrots in 1, 2, 5, 10 or 25-pound bags and baby carrots in 1, 2, 3 or 5-pound bags, best by dates before November 12.

Cal-Organic: whole carrots in 1, 2, 5, 6, 10 and 25-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags and two packs of 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Compliments: whole carrots in 2-pound bags and baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before Oct. 24.

Full Circle: whole carrots in 1, 2 or 5-pound bags and baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before October 24.

Food Lion, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Giant: Nature’s Promise whole carrots in 1 or 5-pound bags and baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before October 25.

Grimmway Farms: baby carrots in 25-pound bags, best by dates before October 3.

Kroger, Ralphs and other Kroger-owned stores: Simple Truth whole carrots in 1, 2 or 5-pound bags and baby carrots in 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Loblaws: President’s Choice whole carrots in 2-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags and two packs of 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Publix: Greenwise whole carrots in 1 or 25-pound bags and and baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before October 26.

Raley’s: baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before October 23.

ShopRite: Wholesome Pantry whole carrots in 1, 2 or 5-pound bags and 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 7.

Sprouts: baby carrots in 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 4.

Target: Good & Gather whole carrots in 2-pound bags and and baby carrots in 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Trader Joe’s: whole carrots in 1-pound bags and baby carrots in 1-pound bags with best by dates before November 4.

Walmart: Marketside whole carrots in 2-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Wegmans: whole carrots in 1, 2 or 5-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

Whole Foods Market: The 365 brand’s whole carrots in 1, 2 or 5-pound bags and baby carrots in 12-ounce, 1 or 2-pound bags with best by dates before November 2.

What kind of E. coli might be associated with the carrots?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday the carrots might be linked to an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 that’s already accounted for known infections of 39 people, 15 of which were hospitalized and one who has died.

That form of E. coli is one of the Shiga-toxin forms, meaning its more likely to cause hemolitic uremic syndrome or HUS, a form of kidney failure that can turn E. coli into a fatal infection.

As a Shiga-toxin form of E. coli, the symptoms are vomiting, severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea three or four days after infection. Most people recover in a week without any medical attention. Signs of HUS are decreased or eliminated urination; blood in the urine; cheeks and inner lower eyelids becoming much lighter; bruises or red spots on the skin that have no explanation.

The number of people sickened stretches across 18 states, with Washington having the most, eight, and Minnesota and New York each having the second most, five. California and Oregon each have three. South Carolina and New Jersey have two. Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Virginian and Wyoming have one, each.

What you should do now

Any recalled carrots should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. Clean and sanitize any surface they touched.

Direct questions to Grimmway Farms, 800-301-3101, Sunday, Nov. 17 and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time or go to the company website hyperlinked above

By DAVID J. NEAL/Miami Herald