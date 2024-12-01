Health Department observes World AIDS Day

CHRISTIANSTED — In observance of World AIDS Day, the Virgin Islands Department of Health’s Communicable Diseases Division and Frederiksted Health Care Inc.’s Division of Social and Community Program reaffirm its commitment to advancing health equity.

Together, the department and health center have organized a World AIDS Day “Week of Celebration” to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, to educate the public about access to care, and to work to end the stigma that surrounds these conditions.

“World AIDS Day is a reminder that we must continue the fight against HIV/AIDS with compassion and determination,” said Justa Encarnacion, Virgin Islands Health Department commissioner. “Healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to the care and resources they need, while also addressing the stigma that so often creates barriers to health and well-being.”

This year’s theme, “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right,” underscores the critical importance of recognizing healthcare as a fundamental human right.

“Even though there have been advancements in treatment and prevention, barriers to care and social stigma remain challenges for many living with or at risk for HIV/AIDS in the Virgin Islands and beyond,” Jason Henry, director of the Communicable Diseases Division for VIDOH, said.

In 2023, fifteen new HIV cases were identified, increasing the total number of HIV/AIDS cases diagnosed in the US Virgin Islands to 1,426, according to Virgin Islands Department of Health statistics.

The department’s campaign, “340 Getting to Zero,” is aimed at ending the HIV epidemic in the Virgin Islands. To get the territory to zero new infections, the division has implemented programs like PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, to help prevent individuals from acquiring or transmitting HIV. PrEP is highly effective at reducing the risk of HIV infection when taken as directed. It is a medication that people at risk for HIV take to prevent contracting the virus through sexual activity or injection drug use.