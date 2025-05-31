St. Croix: Cloudy, breezy, a thunderstorm, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be rather cloudy and breezy with a thunderstorm in the morning, followed by a little rain in the afternoon and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

There is a low to moderate risk of rip currents across the region today, the National Weather Service said.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. across northern and western sections of Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

Another Saharan Dust Event is expected to arrive in the local area today through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Consider the potential impacts and some recommended actions below:

