St. Croix man faces 15 years in prison for strangling cop on domestic call

KINGSHILL — Joseph Ramirez pleaded guilty to first-degree assault before Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady in Estate Kingshill on Thursday, Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 30, 2025 when Ramirez faces up to fifteen years in prison.

On May 12, 2024, Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute with his intimate partner at Candido Guadalupe Terrace housing community on St. Croix, according to court documents.

VIPD mug shot of Joseph Ramirez of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Officer Elsworth Jones of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) responded to the 911 call for assistance.

Ramirez attacked Officer Jones when the officer attempted to stop him from assaulting his intimate partner.

Ramirez placed Officer Jones in a chokehold, strangling him.

Officer Jones was eventually able to escape the chokehold.

After additional VIPD officers arrived on the scene, Ramirez attacked Officer Jones again, at which point he was successfully placed under arrest.

Attorney General Rhea expressed gratitude to everyone involved for their hard work, including

the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Robert Pickett, Esq., Special Agent Riquesha Williams,

Assistant Director of Investigations Giselle Quinones, and Litigation Specialist Eileen Christian

from the St. Croix District of the V.I. Department of Justice (DOJ) Criminal Division. He also

expressed gratitude to VIPD Det. Samir Maldonado who investigated the case.