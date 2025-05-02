2 hardened criminals get ‘hard time’ after opting for jury trial over plea deal

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two convicted felons — who eschewed a conventional plea deal to take their chances at a jury trial — got the book thrown at them by a federal judge after being convicted at trial — 15 years each in prison.

Romeo Walter, 42, and Kenan Thomas, 38, each of St. Thomas, were each sentenced on Thursday, May 29, 2025 by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy to 15 years imprisonment for illegally possessing four firearms on April 8, 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Adam F. Sleeper said today.

The sentences follow a four-day jury trial after which a federal jury found each man guilty of possessing firearms as felons, in violation of federal law, and unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon, in violation of territorial law.

VIPD mug shot of Kenan Thomas, 38, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

According to court documents, on April 8, 2020, at around 2:00 p.m., Virgin Islands Police

Department (VIPD) officers were patrolling the Hospital Ground neighborhood in St. Thomas due

to recent shootings, including a homicide near the area earlier the same day.

VIPD officers entered the Jah Yard area and pursued a group of individuals that included Walter and Thomas, after the group ran as officers approached.

Surveillance video captured a group of four males, including Walter and Thomas, climbing over a railing and onto the patio of a neighborhood home with two black bags.

State of Oklahoma mug shot of Romeo Walter, 42, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The surveillance video showed Thomas passing a handgun from his waist to codefendant Akeem Julien, who then placed the gun into a black duffle bag.

The surveillance video further showed defendant Thomas leaving the patio with two bags, heading in one direction, while Julien and Walter left in the opposite direction.

A fourth co-defendant, Nijontea Walker, left shortly after the other three.

VIPD officers chased Thomas to a small house in Jah Yard. Thomas was arrested and the two bags were seized.

One bag contained an AK-47 firearm with an obliterated serial number; a Glock 20, 10 mm handgun; and a Glock 21, .45 caliber handgun.

A black backpack contained an AR-15 firearm.

VIPD officers also seized over 250 rounds of ammunition from the bags.

Each firearm was loaded with numerous rounds of ammunition.

Walter, Julien, and Walker were all identified by the surveillance video.

Judge Malloy sentenced Romeo Walter to 71 months in prison, to be followed by three years of

supervised release, on the federal conviction, and 15 years in prison on the territorial conviction, to

be served concurrently.

Judge Malloy sentenced Kenan Thomas to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised

release on the federal conviction, and 15 years in prison on the territorial conviction, to be served

concurrently.

https://www.vid.uscourts.gov/sites/vid/files/opinions/3-20-cr-00039%20USA%20v%20Romeo%20Walter%20et%20al_Memorandum_Opinion_[ECF%20286]%20%2806-04-24%29.pdf