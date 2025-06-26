50 Cent offers to pay NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani $258K to get lost after socialist name-dropped Queens rapper

50 Cent said he’ll pay a pretty penny to get rid of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani and his tax-the-rich plan — after the Big Apple mayoral hopeful name-dropped the Queens rapper on a popular podcast.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The 49-year-old hip hop star, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was firing back at comments Mamdani made about raising taxes while appearing on “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month.

Rapper 50 offered to pay mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to leave the state. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

“We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit,” Mamdani said during the June 11 interview, about his plan to hike taxes on businesses and the wealthy.

“And the second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase,” he said on the nationally syndicated morning radio show and podcast.

“I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year,” Mamdani quipped.

Republicans and some Democrats have blasted Mamdani, warning he is a grim sign of America’s political future.

But after the segment aired, the Grammy-winning “In da Club” rapper — whose net worth is estimated at close to a billion dollars — didn’t exactly feel like sipping “bub” with Mamdani the VIP section.

“I’m telling Trump what he said too!” 50 Cent wrote in the scathing post, along with a “thinking” emoji.

During the interview, Mamdani — who defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an upset Democratic mayoral primary election Tuesday — also outlined his goals to raise money for better public transit, to uplift small businesses and to “Trump-proof” the city.

Zohran Mamdani appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on June 11 to discuss raising taxes on the wealthy and other plans. (Fox News)

A rep for Mamdani didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

By NATALIE O’NEILL/New York Post

