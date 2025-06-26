Greedy WAPA worker caught on camera stealing tip jar from Subway… but left $10 tip as she fled with the loot

CHRISTIANSTED — A hungry Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority employee traveled the thousands of feet from her base at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center Annex to the Sunny Isle Shopping Center Food Court.

The WAPA employee was starved after a hard morning of work, so she ordered lunch at the Subway Restaurant, paid – and left a $10 tip as she was leaving.

Sounds like a great customer, right?

The only problem is that this customer also ran out of the store carrying the Subway tip jar stuffed with cash – intended for SUBWAY’s hard-working employees.

Is that called “self-tipping?”

Well, the fine folks at the Virgin Islands Police Department are currently working on the appropriate charges for the accused individual – whose alleged thievery was captured on video surveillance cameras earlier this week.

Hope “the suspect” smiled for the camera.

The prosecutors at the Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ) should have an open and shut case with this one!

Maybe WAPA’s new motto should be: “Powering our islands … one tip at a time!”