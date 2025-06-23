74-year-old pulls gun on first responders, tries to take firetruck

TAMPA — A team of first responders suddenly came under attack when their patient pulled a gun, chased after them and then tried to take their fire truck, according to investigators in Florida.

The attack happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22, at a home in Ridge Manor, about a 50-mile drive north from Tampa, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to help “a 74-year-old man, who was extremely intoxicated, had fallen and was unable to get up,” the sheriff’s office said. “

“When paramedics arrived on scene and began to administer aid, the elderly man became combative. He then got up, retrieved a firearm and chased the first responders out of the home. Once outside, the man got into a fire truck and attempted to drive away with a first responder still inside.”

Deputies arrived before the truck could be driven away “and were able to climb onto the fire truck and remove the man,” officials said.

The man continued to resist and “punched a deputy” before being taken into custody, officials said.

“He was then transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once medically cleared the man will be charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, battery on a law enforcement officer, and armed burglary of a vehicle.”

The man’s identity was not released.

Investigators did not report whether any first responders were injured during the incident.

By MARK PRICE/Charlotte Observer

Mark Price is a National Reporter for McClatchy News. He joined the network of newspapers in 1991 at The Charlotte Observer, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.

Read more