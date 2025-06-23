Iran attacks U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

DOHA — Iran today launched what its armed forces called a “powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar.”

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The claimed attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles struck nuclear development facilities in Iran.

The price of crude oil fell in trading on Monday after news of the attack broke.

Qatar closed its airspace shortly before the attack was reported.

Qatar’s Foreign Minstry spokesman, in a statement on X, said, “We express the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Qatari air defenses “successfully intercepted” a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, the Qatari Defense Ministry said.

Sounds of several explosions were heard over Qatari capital Doha, a witness said on today, following Tehran's threats to retaliate against the U.S.'s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

By SNBC and ABC News