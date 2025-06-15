Accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter’s wife detained after traffic stop — cops find passports and weapon in car

The wife of suspected political assassin Vance Boetler is being detained and questioned after cops found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, a report said.

Jenny Boetler was stopped by police while driving in a car with several relatives near Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 a.m., local KTSP reported.

Accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter has ties to the Middle East and Africa. HANDOUT/MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the car she had a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports, that report stated citing law enforcement officials.

Two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours, according to that report.

Boelbert is sought in connection with the Saturday morning assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and the shooting of another.

Boetler was held for questioning but was not arrested.

It is not clear whether the Boetlers lived with each other, as Vance Boetler was known to live at a residence in Camden, Minnesota, which was raided by SWAT teams on Saturday afternoon.

Jenny Boetler was listed as the president and CEO of Praetorian Guard Security Services. (Pguards.net)

The couple previously ran the company Praetorian Guard Security.

Jenny was the President CEO of the company and was billed as bringing “years of organizational operations and logistical oversight,” according to the company’s website.

Vance Boetler boasted security experience in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East, including in the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, the website stated.

