St. Croix: Cloudy with a couple of showers this afternoon, high 87

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be cloudy with a couple of showers this afternoon and a high of 87, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience the clouds breaking and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity will elevate the flooding risk this Father’s Day, the National Weather Service said.

Be aware of slippery pavement, reduced visibility, and possible urban and small stream flooding when driving over the areas under flooding risk, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, there is a low to moderate risk of rip currents today, the NWS said.

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with tropical cyclone development not expected over the next week. The lack of early-season activity isn’t unusual.

On average, the first named storm of the season forms around June 20. In fact, between 1991–2020 (the period we use to define what’s “normal”), the first storm didn’t form until July or even August in 8 out of the 30 years—roughly a quarter of the time.

As always, stay informed by checking http://hurricanes.gov for the latest updates.