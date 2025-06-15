Man shot and killed near KFC in Fort Mylner on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant in the Fort Mylner Shopping Center on St. Thomas Saturday afternoon.

Everton G. Ralph Jr., 29, was positively identified by a family member as the murder victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Ralph’s death is the 18th homicide in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 2025, and the ninth for St. Thomas so far this year.

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 1:37 p.m. several citizens contacted 911 Emergency Call Center to report that there was a shooting in the area of Fort Mylner, according to the VIPD.

Concerned citizens told emergency dispatchers that a male was shot in a red SUV and he appeared to be unresponsive, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Responding law enforcement officers and Emergency Medical Technicians arrived in the area and observed a black, unresponsive male seated in a red colored SUV, according to Chichester.

The male appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds about the body, police said.

Emergency Medical Technicians checked for vital signs, but concluded that Ralph did not have any signs of life, according to police.

The unresponsive male was identified by next of kin as 29-year-old Everton G. Ralph Jr, police said.

This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone having any information please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.