Blood trail leads to pregnant woman found severely beaten in woods

A pregnant woman was found injured, clinging to life in West Virginia woods after her boyfriend thought he killed her, officials told news outlets.

Logan Willis, 21, is accused of seriously beating his girlfriend and dragging her into a rural wooded area near Kenna on Friday, June 6, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger told WSAZ.

Investigators said she stopped breathing and Willis, believing she was dead, went to a gas station and called 911 to say what he’d done, the outlet reported, citing court records.

Willis had a child with him, his and his girlfriend’s, when he arrived at the gas station, Mellinger told WCHS.

According to officials, Willis provided a general area to search for his girlfriend’s body, the station reported.

“Once the deputies found the location, they were able to follow the blood trail to the body,” Mellinger told the station. That’s when deputies realized the woman was still alive and in the late stages of pregnancy, according to Mellinger.

“It’s as much of an issue making sure the baby survives as her,” he told WCHS.

As of June 6, the woman was in critical condition, WVmetronews.com reported.

Willis is facing charges including attempted murder, strangulation and malicious wounding, the outlet reported.

Kenna is a roughly 30-mile drive north from Charleston.

