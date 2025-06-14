Baby shower guest runs over woman during argument at party

BALTIMORE – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a baby shower attendee with her car, Maryland officials said.

On June 1, the woman, later identified as 53-year-old Robin Lessette Alexander, was attending a baby shower in Waldorf when she got into an argument with another attendee, according to a June 12 Facebook post by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight was taken “outside into the parking lot” before Alexander got into her car and “drove toward the woman and two other people, striking the woman and another person,” deputies said.

Then she drove into a parked car that had a passenger inside before circling the parking lot and returning, deputies said. Alexander is accused of then ramming into the woman’s car while people tried stopping her by slashing her tires, deputies said.

One of the victims was sent to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries and the two other victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene, officers said.

Alexander was treated at the hospital before being released and was later charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and two counts of destruction of property, officers said.

Waldorf is about a 50-mile drive southwest from Baltimore.

By PALOMA CHAVEZ/McClatchy News

Paloma Chavez is a McClatchy reporter covering real-time news on the West Coast. She has a degree in journalism from the University of Southern California.

