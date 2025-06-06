Coast Guard recovers grounded vessel at Icacos Beach in Yabucoa

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard Incident Management Division personnel informed that the owner and salvage contractors successfully recovered the vessel Red E or Not on Thursday after the vessel had run aground on Icacos Beach in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico earlier this week.

There were no injuries reported or signs of pollution in the water.

“We are pleased to hear of the successful outcome in this case which resulted from the owner taking prompt actions with salvage contractors, and despite challenging surf conditions faced earlier in the week, they were able to succesfully recover the vessel Red E or Not,” said Ricardo Castrodad, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Public Affairs Officer. “We are also glad that no people were injured during the incident that led to the vessel running aground, Monday, on Icacos Beach.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call, Monday afternoon, from a 911 Emergency operator reporting a disabled 30-foot Grady White vessel with two people onboard who were on a voyage from Palmas Del Mar in Humacao to the municipality of Guayama on the island’s southern coast. The reporting source relayed that a friend was operating the vessel when it lost power and started taking on water about 15 minutes into the voyage. Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert vessel traffic in the vicinity of the ongoing distress, and they also alerted Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, who responded with a marine unit. Once on scene, the Puerto Rico Police confirmed the two passengers being safe.

During Tuesday’s salvage efforts, sea state conditions prevented the vessel from being recovered. Salvors took cautionary actions to tie down the vessel and trim the engines to protect them.

People looking to report oil pollution in the water may contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

Make a difference on land, at sea or in the air with the Coast Guard. Visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn more about active duty and reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities.

SOURCE: U.S. Coast Guard