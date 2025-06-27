Comedian’s teenage alleged killer revealed in police mug shot

FREDERIKSTED — Police revealed the teenager who shocked all of St. Croix when he allegedly shot dead a popular comedian on the Christiansted Boardwalk in order to heist a gold chain.

Angelo Javier Carmona, 15, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and a host of related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 5, 2025, at approximately 12:52 p.m., when the 911 dispatchers got reports of shots being fired and two gunshot victims down on the Christiansted Boardwalk. according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Angelo Javier Carmona, 15, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

One gunshot victim was transported to the Juan Luis Hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified by next of kin as 38-year-old Jordan Jones. The second victim, an adult male, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The investigation in this case revealed the suspect’s identity as a male minor. Within hours, a 15-

year-old minor was arrested in a joint effort between the Major Crime Unit and the Juvenile

Investigation Bureau. On June 6, 2025, the minor was advised of his rights and remanded to the

Youth Rehabilitation Center.

On June 25, 2025, there was a Transfer Hearing at the Family Court Division at which time Angelo

Javier Carmona was bound over to Criminal Division to be treated as an adult.

On June 27, 2025, Carmona was arrested by the Major Crime Unit and charged with the following

charges::

Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless

Endangerment, Robbery in the First Degree, Unauthorized Possession of a firearm during the

commission of a crime of violence, Possession of ammunition.

His bail was set at $500,000.00. Carmona was booked and unable to post bail; he was transported to

the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility, where he was remanded pending his Advice of Rights

Hearing on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Superior Court.