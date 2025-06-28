St. Croix: Variable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in parts, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will see variable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in parts and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience clouds breaking and a thunderstorm in spots and a low of 80, according to AccuWeather.

A seasonal weather pattern will bring passing showers across the U.S. Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico with afternoon activity across western Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

A tropical wave will degrade weather conditions later tonight moving into Sunday, according to the NWS.