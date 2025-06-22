Cops investigate shooting at JFK that left 14-year-old hospitalized

CHRISTIANSTED – Police are investigating after a shooting at John F. Kennedy Terrace left a minor injured in Richmond last night, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 21, 2025, at 11:03 p.m., when ShotSpotter alerted to 30 rounds fired in the area of the John F. Kennedy housing community in Estate Richmond, according to the VIPD..

Units were dispatched shortly after by the 911 Emergency Call Center (ECC), police said.

The ECC also received a call from a 14-year-old gunshot victim who reported that he sustained gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.

Emergency personnel traveled to the scene, and the victim was transported to Juan F. Luis

Hospital via ambulance.

“The victim stated he was on his way home from Harbor View when he heard shots being discharged, then he felt his legs become weak, and he fell to the ground,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim “was struck multiple times, mainly on the left side of his body, and requires surgery,” according to Chichester.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is encouraged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)