Four shot, two killed in St. John shooting incidents

CTUZ BAY — Police are investigating after four people were shot — two fatally — in separate incidents on St. John just minutes apart, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The cases began today, June 22, 2025, at 1:35 a.m., when police officers and several citizens reported hearing shots fired and noticed a male down in the area of Penn Trucking in Cruz Bay, according to the VIPD.

A few minutes later, Shot Spotter and several citizens reported shots fired in the area of the Roundabout and that a male was shot in a silver vehicle, police said.

Officers also reported hearing the shots while dealing with the first victim, according to police.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed that two gunshot victims from the first incident were transported to Myrah Keating Clinic and then received further treatment at the Schneider Regional Medical Center. (SRMC), police said.

One injured person was treated and released, and the other is listed as stable, according to police.

Two gunshot victims in the second incident were pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

They were identified by next of kin as 23-year-old Lee Joseph Christian and 28-year-old Jordan

Brierley Clendinen, both of St. John.

Updates will be provided as this case is being actively investigated.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is encouraged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.