Cruise passenger flubs chance to ‘get chubby with it’ on sea excursion

They thought he was doing a different kind of “cruising.”

A cruise passenger was steaming mad after he realized the shocking reason why strangers were paying so much attention to him on board, detailing the reveal in a TikTok video with over 19 million views

In the viral clip, filmed from his female partner’s point of view, content creator Ricky Bobby is seen lounging on the deck of a Carnival Cruise ship with his paramour as fellow passengers ogle, interact with and even touch him.

A woman in a blue swimsuit grabs the content creator by the hand. (Tiktok/@prericky)

“They would whisper things under their breath,” she described in the caption. “And even sometimes flirt with us.”

At one point, a woman in a blue swimsuit even grabs him by the hand.

Then, all of a sudden, it dawned on the couple why Bobby was so popular on board.

Bobby didn’t realize his pineapple shirt inadvertently signaled that he was cruising for a maritime sex swap. (Tiktok/@prericky)

“We heard them say ‘look at his pineapple shirt,’” exclaimed his partner as the camera pans to him donning a shirt that’s emblazoned with the tropical fruit.

While the symbol may seem innocuous or festive, it’s also a sign that people are up for swinging, defined by engaging in group sex or swapping sexual partners.

This pastime is particularly popular aboard cruise ships, where randy travelers have been known to pin pictures of upside-down pineapples to cabin doors to let fellow pleasure boaters know they’re in the mood for a salacious switcheroo on the high seas.

Bobby went fishing at sea “without his rod and reel.”

Bobby was reportedly “p–sed” over his accidental SOS (sex on ship) signal, per the clip, which ends with the embarrassed content creator sitting on the deck chair without his pineapple-riddled attire.

However, commenters found it hilarious that he inadvertently let his “freaky” flag fly.

“Just looked up what upside down pineapple means. Howling,” said one bemused commenter, while another wrote, “Blue swimsuit was trying to get chosen.”

In fact, Bobby claimed that the latter woman even reached out to him on TikTok following the incident, writing, “HEY GUYS!! BLUE SWIMSUIT GURL FOUND ME ON TIKTOK.”

Others shared similar moments of sending mixed signals via pineapple-themed couture.

“I made the same mistake, I got called out by the comedian on the cruise ship during his show,” said one embarrassed commenter. “The rest of the cruise I was called Mr. pineapple shirt. I had no idea…most def threw it in the trash.”

“Me and my ex didn’t know and had matching pineapple shirts on a cruise — we were like people are so nice and keep talking to us.”

By BEN COST/New York Post

