Ohio woman caught with 8.5 pounds of marijuana at CEK airport, feds say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An Ohio woman was arraigned on marijuana smuggling charges in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas on June 9 , authorities said

Kesahia Davis, 32, of Ohio, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Virgin Islands on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges on May 21, 2025, Acting United States Attorney Adam F. Sleeper said today.

The indictment charges Davis with one count of conspiracy to commit a drug trafficking crime and

one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Sleeper said.

According to court records, on March 23, 2025, Davis arrived at the Cyril E King Airport on Spirit Airlines.

After her flight arrived, the checked baggage for the flight was unloaded and brought to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) X-Ray machine for routine examination.

While conducting checked baggage examinations on the X-Ray machine, a CBP Officer discovered anomalies in the checked baggage that he believed to be consistent with marijuana within.

CBP allowed the baggage to be sent through the conveyer belt and monitored who would take possession of the baggage.

As the baggage arrived on the conveyer belt in the baggage retrieval area, Davis picked the baggage off the belt and proceeded to walk towards the exit of the airport.

CBP Officers then stopped and detained Davis.

CBP Officers asked Davis if the baggage was hers, and she replied that it was.

Davis was then escorted to secondary inspection.

Upon CBP inspection of the baggage in secondary, a lock was identified on the baggage.

Davis stated she did not have the key to the lock.

CBP used a TSA key and unlocked the baggage.

CBP then located approximately 3.89 kilograms of marijuana.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and CBP.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Denise George.