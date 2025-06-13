Dominican man gets 10 years for cocaine trafficking

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Yeral Marrero Reynoso, 29, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy to 10 years’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute 75 kilograms of cocaine and three firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Adam F. Sleeper said today.

According to court documents, on August 28, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., while patrolling

the area of Haulover Bay, St. John, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine (CBP-AMO)

agents, along with Border Patrol (BP) agents, detected two males walking the beach trail towards

the beach at Haulover Bay.

One male was carrying an assault-style long gun. Minutes later, the males were observed carrying three black duffel bags up the trail towards a small parking area.

A lone gray Acura RDX was then seen leaving the area. Federal agents, with the assistance of the

Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), were able to locate the vehicle suspected of containing

the two males seen walking the trail.

The vehicle was stopped. Rivera Palmer was one of two occupants in the car who matched the description of the two men seen on the trail.

As federal agents approached the vehicle, two assault-style rifles were seen on the rear passenger floorboard.

A third firearm, a Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, was found on the driver side floorboard.

Neither of the two assault-style rifles had serial numbers.

In the rear of the vehicle, agents recovered three duffle bags containing 61 brick-like packages containing approximately 75 kilograms of cocaine.

The investigation was conducted by CBP-AMO, BP, Homeland Security Investigations, and the

Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of FBI and VIPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney

Kyle Payne prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District

of the Virgin Islands.

