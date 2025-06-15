Darius George accused of cashing 3 forged checks totaling $6,470

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is facing multiple fraud-related charges after allegedly cashing three forged checks totaling $6,470.00.

Darius George Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, uttering or passing forged or counterfeited matters, passing or possession of forged bills or notes, grand larceny, identity theft, participating in fraud on creditors, access to a computer for faudulent purposes, and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on March 17, 2025, and April 10, 2025, when the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating two separate fraud complaints filed by two different business owners, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Darius George Jr., 27, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin islands.

“The investigation revealed that Darius George Jr. presented his United States Virgin Islands driver’s license to cash three counterfeit checks totaling $6,470.00,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Each check showed forged signatures of the business owners and was cashed at different banking institutions by George, according to Chichester.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for George, police said.

On June 13, 2025, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit, were present at the John A. Bell

Adult Correctional Facility, where Darius George Jr. was advised of his rights, served with a warrant for his arrest and taken into police custody without incident, according to police.

George was then transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Operation building, where he was subsequently booked and processed for the charges above.

Based on the charges, bail for George was set at $20,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was returned to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison facility.

George is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill tomorrow.