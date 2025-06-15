Man arrested after being caught on camera removing firearm from murdered man’s vehicle

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man has been charged after allegedly being captured on video surveillance removing a firearm from a murdered man‘s vehicle on Saturday, authorities said.

Kemo Riley Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and willful concealment of evidence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

According to police, officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene following reports of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the KFC at the Fort Mylner Shopping Center on St. Thomas.

When officers converged on the crime scene, video footage was reviewed which showed that moments before the incident, the male victim was seen wearing jewelry and carrying a “crossbody bag.”

Initially, investigators believed that the shooting may have been motivated by robbery.

However, further review of the evidence revealed a different set of events.

Detectives say that after the victim was shot, Riley was seen approaching the crime scene, opening the victim’s vehicle door, and removing items—specifically jewelry and a crossbody bag that contained a firearm. Riley did not contact law enforcement or notify 911 of his actions or the incident itself.

VIPD mug shot of Kemo Riley Jr., 27, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

As a result, he was taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and willful concealment of evidence. His arrest took place on the same day of the offense, at approximately 6:00 p.m., and bail was set at $50,000.

The VIPD has since identified the victim of the June 14 homicide as 29-year-old Everton G. Ralph Jr.

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte acknowledged the recent uptick in criminal activity but emphasized that the department is meeting the moment. “We’re swiftly arresting many of these suspects, which shows how prepared we are to respond to unlawful actions,” he said.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information related to both incidents to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Tips can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence.