Floyd Stevens charged with cashing 5 forged checks totaling $10,220.00

FREDERIKSTED – A St. Croix man is accused of cashing five fraudulent checks totaling $10, 220.00.

Floyd Stevens, 27, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, uttering or passing forged or counterfeited matters, passing or possession of forged bills or notes, grand larceny, identity theft, participating in fraud on creditors, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on March 17, 2025, and April 10, 2025, when the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating two complaints of fraudulent checks filed by two different business owners, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Floyd Stevens, 27, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The investigation revealed that Floyd Stevens presented his United States Virgin Islands driver’s license to cash five counterfeit checks totaling $10,220.00,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Each check had forged signatures of the business owners and was cashed at different banking institutions, according to Chichester.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Floyd Stevens, police said.

On June 14, 2025, Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit and police officers of the Patrol Unit were present at Steven’s residence when he was advised of his rights, served with a warrant for his arrest and taken into official custody without incident, according to police.

Stevens was then transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Operation building, where he was subsequently booked and processed for the charges above.

Based on the charges, bail for Stevens was set at $20,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Stevens is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing tomorrow at Superior Court in Kingshill.