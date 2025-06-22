St. Croix: Pleasant, intervals of clouds and sunshine, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a shower in our area late, according to AccuWeather.

Breezy conditions are expected once again today across the islands with afternoon showers after 1:00 p.m. AST over western Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

A tropical wave will reach the local islands tomorrow, increasing the potential of showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region, according to the NWS.

Yellow spot in the Atlantic. Heading northeast. Only a 10% chance of formation.

